PSI exam scam: Block Congress president, 2 others held

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths on Friday arrested Afzalpur Block Congress president Mahantesh Patil and two others for their alleged involvement in irregularities in the PSI recruitment scam taking the number of arrests to 13 so far.

The two others are Vishal Shirur, a resident of Kalaburagi city and Sharanabasappa of Afzalpur.

Shirur is accused of using a bluetooth in the examination hall at the Jnyan Jyothi English Medium school. Sharanabasappa faces the charge of helping MLA M Y Patil’s gunman Hayyali Desai. The sleuths are ascertaining the number of candidates, who wrote the examination at the centre, and were selected.

Hayyali Desai and CAR constable Rudragouda Patil were arrested on Thursday. Vishal and Sharanabasappa have been remanded in police custody till April 29.

Divya Hagaragi, the school president and Kashinath, the headmaster, are at large.

Patil’s arrest embarrassed Congress as the party was attacking the BJP over the scam. KPCC vice president Sharan Prakash Patil and other leaders had demanded a judicial probe as they alleged that BJP leaders including Divya Hagaragi were involved.

Attempt to prevent arrest

Mahantesh’s followers reportedly prevented the local from arresting him, prompting the CID sleuths to reach Afzalpur, take him into custody and bring him to Kalaburagi in his car.

Mahantesh has been the Block Congress president for the last four years. He unsuccessfully contested the Badadal Zilla Panchayat constituency twice on a Congress ticket. R D Patil (Rudragouda), Mahantesh’s younger brother, reportedly called up the sleuths and threatened them for arresting Mahantesh. Patil is learnt to have played a major role in the scam. He is at large.

Patil, who served as the president of Gowra-B gram panchayat for a term, was reportedly involved in the misappropriation of Rs five crore released under the MGNREGS in 2012-13.

The duo have organised a mass marriage of 101 pairs in Afzalpur on Saturday. Patil reportedly requested the sleuths on phone to wait for just one day for the arrest, citing the mass marriage. He reportedly threatened when the sleuths directed him to appear immediately for inquiry or else they would detain his brother.

Court rejects bail plea

The third JMFC Court on Friday rejected bail applications moved by eight suspects involved in the scam. Veeresh Nidagunda, K Praveen Kumar, Arun Patil and Chetan Nandagoan (candidates), Suma, Siddamma and Savitri(invigilators) and Rajesh Hagaragi had sought the bail. Judge Basavaraj Nesargi, citing incomplete probe, rejected their applications.

