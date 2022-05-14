PSI exam scam: CID seizes 'vital' records from arrested DySP's house

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday seized some "important" documents from the residences of Deputy Superintendent of Police P Shantha Kumar and four staffers of the recruitment wing who were arrested recently in the police sub-inspector (PSI) exam scam.
There was speculation that CID sleuths had found lakhs of rupees in cash during the search operation but officials were tight-lipped about it. The search was carried out with court permission.
Besides Kumar's house in Adugodi, the CID searched the residences of reserve sub-inspector Srinivas, head constable Lokesh, first division assistant Harsha and second division assistant Sridhar. The four were posted in the recruitment wing of the state police.
Kumar is alleged to have tampered with the OMR sheets of candidates who appeared in the exam held on October 3 last year. The four staffers faced similar charges. All of them have been named in the case registered at the High Grounds police station.
Meanwhile, CID is making efforts to arrest more suspects in the case.
