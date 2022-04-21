PSI exam scam: Decision on re-exam after CID report, says CM Bommai

The government would take a call on conducting reexamination to recruit PSIs after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted the report into the irregularities, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday.

“I have directed the CID top brass to submit the interim report. The government will decide if the reexamination should be conducted after the inquiry report is submitted,” he told reporters.

Bommai added, ”Irregularities prompted reexaminations in the past. The CID will conduct an impartial probe. The government won’t protect anyone involved in the scam. The government ordered the probe soon after irregularities came to light. The CID has been directed to conduct an in-depth investigation to end such scams.”

“Divya Hagaragi is not a BJP leader,” the Chief Minister reiterated, adding,”The government won’t protect her. The CID raided the education institution run by her.”

“The OMR sheets were manipulated in spite of tight security measures. The CID has been directed to interrogate the candidates selected for the posts,” the CM explained.

More arrests

The CID sleuths arrested Hayyali Desai, a gunman of Afzalpur Congress MLA M Y Patil and CAR constable Rudragouda Patil in connection with the scam, taking the number of arrests to 10. Desai was detained when he was with the MLA near Ram Mandir in the City. The MLA was informed about his arrest.

Desai has reportedly topped the list in the examination in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Four candidates and three invigilators and Rajesh Hagaragi, the husband of Divya Hagaragi, have already been remanded in judicial custody.

Watch latest videos by DH here: