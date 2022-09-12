PSI scam: Fresh video against Karnataka BJP MLA

Seeking to corner the Basavaraj Bommai administration on corruption, the Congress released a new video Monday of a retired police constable accusing BJP MLA Basavaraj Dadesugur of taking Rs 15 lakh in exchange for a sub-inspector post for his son.

Dadesugur, the Kanakagiri MLA, denied any wrongdoing and accused the Congress of making a “politically-motivated” attack.

The Congress has kept up its attack on the BJP government over the PSI scam and the latest expose is timed for the start of the monsoon session of the legislature.

At a news conference, former ministers Shivaraj Tangadagi and Priyank Kharge released a video in which Parsappa is heard saying he gave Rs 15 lakh to Dadesugur at the Legislators’ Home near Vidhana Soudha in August 2020. Apparently, the deal was for Rs 30 lakh.

Explaining the sequence of events, Tangadagi said: “On September 5, an audio clip involving Dadesugur and retired constable Parsappa went viral. The next day, one more audio came out in which Parsappa says he paid Rs 15 lakh. The BJP MLA even said it was his voice in the audio clips. It’s been a week and the government has not taken any action.”

Tangadagi, the former Kanakagiri MLA, said Parsappa had filed a complaint with the Koppal BJP president Doddanagouda. “No one in the party and government is talking about this. It shows the extent of their involvement. Later on, Parsappa came to the media and said he is not involved in this whole thing,” he said.

“Now, we have a photo dated September 6 showing a bag of money that Parsappa received. We also have a video in which he explains to whom he gave money,” Tangagadi said.

Demanding a judicial inquiry, Kharge said MLAs have become brokers and Vidhana Soudha 'Vyapara Soudha'. "Dadesugur says he gave the money to the government. Who is ‘government’?” he said, adding that Congress would consider moving court on the PSI scam.

Speaking to reporters, Dadesugur said the audio clips are from 2020 when he was trying to intervene in a local dispute. “It has nothing to do with the PSI scam. The former MLA is editing old voice clips to make allegations against me,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations against the BJP MLA, Bommai said: "I don't know about the audio and video, but we'll examine it and if something is found, then definitely an investigation will be ordered."