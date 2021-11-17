PU dept may revisit decision on mid-term examination

The department of pre-university education is thinking of revisiting the decision to conduct mid-term examinations for second PUC students on the lines of board examination.

Following protests by the students, student organizations, and also statements by the MLCs, the department has convened a meeting on Thursday with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh to discuss the issue.

The members of the Karnataka State Pre-University College Teachers’ Association met the director of the department on Tuesday in connection with the issue.

On Wednesday, the All India Democratic Student Association (AIDSO) members and hundreds of second PU students staged a protest across state demanding the department to withdraw the decision.

However, the deputy director of Vijayapura district issued a revised circular extending dates of the examinations.

The circular said following the decision taken in the zoom meeting with the department director on Wednesday the dates of the examinations are extended and even the randomized evaluation was dropped.

