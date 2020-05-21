PU lecturers struggle as evaluation begins

Several pre-university college teachers struggled to reach the evaluation centres on Thursday due to poor transport services. The evaluation resumed at eight districts

Those who have own vehicles managed to reach the centres on time, but lecturers dependent on public transport found it hard to commute.

“The evaluation of Economics answer scripts began on Thursday and the centre is located at Yelahanka. People like me who stay at Jayanagar and do not have own vehicle struggled to reach the centre on time as there few buses were operating,” said an evaluator.

Meanwhile, there were no proper sanitisation facilities at some of the evaluation centres and teachers were forced to bring their own masks and sanitisers. The Karnatka State Pre- University College Teachers’ Association has decided to provide masks, sanitisers and hand wash for all the teachers taking part in evaluation.

“The evaluation of answer scripts of all subjects is expected to begin by end of this month and we cannot depend on the department for safety measures. So we are providing masks and sanitisers,” said Prof Ninge Gowda, president of the association. In order to ensure social distancing, only 10 evaluators have been allotted per room.