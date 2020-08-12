PUE department issues admission notification

The Department of Pre-University Education has issued admission notification for first-year pre-university courses on Wednesday.

As per the notification, the colleges must publish the details of fee structure, stream-wise roaster admission details, details of teaching and non-teaching staff on website and notice boards.

The last date to issue applications is the fourth working day from August 13.

The colleges must publish first, a second and third list of selected candidates based on the merit.

However, the department has said the date to commence classes and academic time table will be issued later.

The notification also reminds about its earlier circular that directing the colleges not to increase the fee and, if they wish, they can reduce the fees.