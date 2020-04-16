PWD to focus on classrooms, flood relief post April 20

Construction of 6,174 classrooms in government schools worth Rs 718.65 crore will be taken up by the Public Works Department, soon after the lockdown regulations are relaxed on April 20.

While such classrooms were built by other agencies previously, this National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)-funded project has been entrusted to the PWD.

As many as 274 works such as bridges and retaining walls in the flood-affected districts affected by the lockdown, will also be taken up on priority, with plans for completion ahead of the monsoon season.

The decision was following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which permitted select activities to be allowed after April 20, such as construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all industrial projects in the rural areas - outside municipal corporations and municipalities.

Of the classrooms, 5,760 high school classrooms will be built at a cost of Rs 656.53 crore and 383 primary school classrooms at Rs 62.12 crore. "Detailed Project Reports for 80% of the rooms are ready. Works of some rooms can be started as soon as lockdown is relaxed," Public Works secretary B Guruprasad said.

The project is being taken up as priority since a large number of these classrooms are located in the 20 flood-hit districts. Completion of works in the flood-hit districts is another priority, he said.

Due to the lockdown, projects which were supposed to be completed during the month and other ongoing projects will get an extension. The Department has also fears that the cost of all major works will escalate following the lockdown.

Despite interest by contractors and departments to pursue works, it will take at least a week after the lockdown is lifted to mobilise labourers and the required machinery, he said.