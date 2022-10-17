The Deccan Herald (DH) and Prajavani (PV) workshop on ‘National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Career Options’ created awareness and clarified the doubts of the parents and the students, who had participated in large numbers, at Sahukar Channaiah Auditorium, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Gokulam in the city on Sunday.

The DH-PV, in association with Union Bank of India, My Career LAB and Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), had organised the workshop. Shankar Bellur of My Career Lab was the resource person.

Sadashive Gowda, principal of VVCE, said that the methodology of teaching had changed after implementing the NEP programme at their college.

K S Ananth, deputy general manager and regional head, Union Bank of India, Mysuru, said that students were opting to study abroad citing substandard quality of education in India.

“Around 1.76 lakh students are moving to different countries in the next three months and around 1 per cent of the country’s GDP is spent on education. The Union Bank of India is providing Rs 40 lakh collateral free loan to the students who aim to study abroad”, he added.

Shankar provided useful information about the NEP, how it was being implemented and the difference it would bring in the country’s educational system.

“Quality education doesn’t require a lot of money because of NEP. It will completely change the future of our country. However, NEP 2020 will be beneficial to both students and the nation, as it encourages innovative mindset among students and brings back the focus on learning, rather than marks alone,” he said.

Innovate or perish

“Children should be taught in a holistic manner and support their crazy ideas. Students are lacking vocational education but NEP, which will be implemented in schools next year, will help students to study the subjects they want along with vocational education with skills. In the coming years the concept of ‘Innovate or Perish’ will play an important role as skills will be given more importance than marks and certificates. Students should choose their career wisely,” Shankar added.

“Machines are replacing humans and businessman Elon Musk is creating a new software chip named ‘Neura Link’ where he plans to combine humans and machines with a chip”, he said.

Deccan Herald Chief of Bureau T R Sathish Kumar and Prajavani Chief K Narasimhamurthy were present. The posters of ‘Prajavani @ 75 Amrita Mahotsav’ were released on the occasion.