Rahul bids farewell to ‘friend & true soldier of Congress’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid his final respects to senior party leader Oscar Fernandes.

Rahul said Oscar was "a friend, a guide and a true soldier."

Rahul arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon and met Fernandes' family members - his wife Blossom, son and daughter at their Rest House Road apartment. He also attended a prayer organized at the St Patrick's Church on Brigade Road.

"Spent some time with the family of Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji and paid last respects to him - a friend, a guide and a true soldier of the Congress Party," Rahul said in a tweet.

Condoling Fernandes' death, Rahul had earlier said, "It is a personal loss for me. He was a guide and mentor for many of us in the Congress. He will be missed and fondly remembered for his contributions."

Fernandes' body was brought to Bengaluru from Mangaluru and it was kept at the KPCC office for party leaders and workers to pay their respects. Both in Mangaluru and Bengaluru, Shivakumar personally supervised all arrangements.

Rahul was joined by senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, K C Venugopal, Margaret Alva, Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and others.

