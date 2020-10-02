Railways cancels trains to Mangaluru, Mysuru temporarily

The Railways will temporarily cancel the trains to Mangaluru and Mysuru citing low ridership, withdrawing a service that was resumed in the wake of Unlock guidelines.

The South Western Railway didn't provide the details of the ridership but said the decision has been taken due to "poor patronisation."

The KSR Bengaluru–Mangaluru Central – KSR Bengaluru Express Special (06515/06516) used to connect the coast to the capital with four services in a week.

The cancellation will come into effect from October 7 from KSR Bengaluru and from October 11 from Mangaluru.

The KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru Express Special (06539/06540), which used to run 6 days in a week, will be cancelled from both sides from October 7.

Revision of other trains

Due to temporary cancellation of above trains, the days of service of Train No. 06517/06518 KSR Bengaluru–Mangaluru Central–KSR Bengaluru Tri-weekly Express via Mysuru will be revised as under:-

1. Train No. 06517 KSR Bengaluru–Mangaluru Central Tri-weekly Express will run from KSR Bengaluru on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday instead of Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with effect from 07.10.2020.

2. Train No. 06518KSR Mangaluru Central–KSR Bengaluru Tri-weekly Express will run from Mangaluru Central on Thursday, Saturday and Monday instead of Thursday, Friday and Saturday with effect from 08.10.2020.