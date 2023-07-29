Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rain fury has claimed a total of 34 lives in the state with Udupi and Dakshina Karnataka districts accounting for 15 deaths during last two months.

Most of these deaths occurred during last two weeks when the state witnessed heavy rainfall. More than half of these deaths were due to the drowning.

Karnataka received 378 mm rainfall in this period with Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttar Kannada, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Kodagu districts being the worst affected.

As many as 35 people were injured and 105 animals died in rain-related incidents, according to the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority.

The officials said that a total of 1,802 people were evacuated and 22 relief camps have been set up following incessant rainfall. Officials have estimated that crops on 541.39 hectares have been affected according to a preliminary assessment.

In all, 189 bridges and culverts, 889 schools, 269 anganwadi centres, 11,995 electric poles and 894 transformers were damaged in the rain. Officials said 2,111 km roads including state and national highways, village roads were also damaged. Five companies of SDRF teams are stationed at Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Davangere and Bengaluru to conduct rescue operations.

“We disbursed compensation to families of the deceased within 24 hours,” revenue department (Disaster Management) principal secretary V Rashmi told DH.