Rains revive with gusto; standing crops washed away

Heavy rain lashed various parts of the state, particularly North Karnataka, triggerring a flood-like situation on Sunday.

The rain which began on Saturday evening continued to lash till Sunday morning in Dharwad, Alnavar and Kalghatagi taluks. The road connecting Dharwad and Belagavi via Saundatti is under water affecting movement of vehicles.

A breach in a nearby tank has raised flood threat in Alnavar. Water gushed into low-lying areas of Hosatti village in Dharwad taluk after a tank overflowed. It rained heavily in Belagavi district. The temporary bridge constructed across Tupari Halla near Inamhongal in Saundatti taluk had been washed away.

The primary health centre in Bedakihal village of Nippani taluk was inundated following copious rain. Twelve patients were shifted from the PHC to Chikkodi hospital. Several vehicles were washed away in Sankeshwar town. A 58-year-old labourer was buried alive after a wall of his house collapsed on him in Kasamalagi village of Khanapur taluk. The deceased has been identified as Likayakath Matabasab Makandar. Nandagd police have registered a case.

Saundatti and Ramdurg taluk face flood threat due to release of 18,000 cusec of water from Malaprabha reservoir. Doni river in Vijayapura district is in spate following rains in catchment areas. Thousands of acres of agricultural land on the banks of the river have been inundated.

Parts of Uttara Kannada district have been receiving rain for the past two days. Standing crops have been damaged in Sirsi, Mundgod and Haliyal.

Rain coupled with thunder lashed Haveri. Rainwater entered into shops and agricultural lands causing damage. Fifteen houses collapsed in Hirekeruru. Various parts of Chikkamagaluru district received heavy rain on Sunday. Onion crop has been destroyed due to downpour in Tarikere taluk.

The inflow into Rivers Hemavathi, Tunga and Bhadra has increased following copious rain. There was scattered rain in Davangere district. However, Malebennur in Honnali taluk received heavy rain and paddy on 600 acres had been destroyed. Soraba and Anavatti in Shivamogga district recevied good rain towards evening.