Rama Bhat cremated with state honours

Hundreds of followers of former MLA late Urimajalu K Rama Bhat paid rich tributes to the departed soul on Tuesday. Condolences poured in from all quarters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Condoling the death, Modi tweeted, "In the history of Jan Sangh and BJP, stalwarts like Urimajalu K Rama Bhat Ji have a special place. He tirelessly worked to strengthen our Party in Karnataka and served among people. I am saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti''.

The funeral procession was taken out from his residence at Kombettu in Puttur to Vivekananda Degree College and Engineering College, where the public paid their last respects. Later, the body was placed for public homage on the premises of Puttur Cooperative Town Bank.

The former MLA was cremated at the Hindu crematorium in Madivalakatte with full state honours.

State BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, former minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, MLC S L Bhoje Gowda among others were present.

Donates eyes

Rama Bhat had wished to donate his eyes after his death. Accordingly, doctors from K S Hegde Charitable Hospital retrieved the eyes, said family sources.

Tributes

Campco Ltd paid rich tributes to Rama Bhat, who was a former president of the giant cooperative. The condolence meeting was convened by Campco's management and staff at its head office.

Rama Bhat had served as the president of Campco from January 1, 1991, to August 18, 1993, and from January 1, 1994, to December 31, 1996.

