Ranked 5th at all-India level, Dhruv Advani of Bengaluru is state topper in NEET

Bengaluru boy Dhruv Advani emerged as state topper in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses for the academic year 2023-24.

Dhruv, a student of GR International School, Bengaluru, bagged 5th rank (score 715) at the all-India level in the NEET 2023 results released late on Tuesday night.

He secured 99.4% in class 12 CBSE science stream and is aiming to join All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Sharing his happiness, Dhruv said, "I never followed a fixed schedule in studying. I have always been flexible. There were days when I had not even touched my books. But I put 4 to 5 hours on some days before the exams."

Another boy from Karnataka finds himself in the top 50 ranks at the all-India level. Byresh S H has secured all-India 48th rank, with a total score of 710.

Under the persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) quota, Lavanya from Karnataka secured all-India rank 1,018.

Of the 1,31,318 students from Karnataka who applied for NEET, 75,248 are eligible to take part in the counseling process, said a communication from the National Testing Agency.

Compared to previous year, the number of candidates who qualified from Karnataka this year are more. Last year, this number was 72,262.

Under Scheduled Tribes category, P R Sachin and Chayank Murthenwar secured 7th and 9th ranks, respectively, at the national level.

NEET was conducted in 13 languages, including Kannada. This year, 704 candidates had registered to write in Kannada.

Of the 8,81,967 male candidates, as many as 4,90,374 qualified across the country. Of the 11,56,618 female candidates, 6,55,599 qualified. Of the 11 transgenders, three qualified.

The test was conducted on May 7 at 4,097 different centres at 499 cities throughout the country, besides 14 outside India.