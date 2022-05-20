Record perfect scores in SSLC exam leaves many puzzled

A record number of students scoring centum in all the subjects has become a hot topic of discussion, with many expressing their interest to view the answer scripts of the toppers.

This is being discussed on various social media platforms where several people have sought the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to publish the toppers’ answer scripts on public domain. “There is no surprise if students secures 100% in subject like Mathematics, but I am surprised to see students scoring a centum in Kannada,” said Harshita, a non-teaching staff at a private college.

“I feel the government must stop announcing names of toppers. This is not only leading to unhealthy competition, but also making other students feel low,” says Padmanabhan, a techie.

However, the subject experts and department officials, aver that there are possibilities that students score full marks at this age. Dr Belakere Lingarajaiah, a Kannada professor at Vivekananda Degree college Bengaluru said, “This is an age when students learn by-heart and the other reason could be the direct questions. Liberal evaluation could have contributed to many scoring well.”

‘Evaluation fair & transparent’

Gopalakrishna H N, director, KSEEB said, “There are no discrepancies in the evaluation because it is done at three levels. After the answer script is evaluated by the teachers, the same is verified by the deputy chief and later by the joint chief.”

The representatives of the teacher’s association, say that, it is not good to doubt the performance of the students. “Today, children are brilliant and they work hard in keeping with the competition. There will not be any bias in the evaluation as the answer scripts of students will be distributed across the state in various centres,” said H K Manjunath, president, of Karnataka Secondary government schools assistant teacher’s association.