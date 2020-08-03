Recoveries outnumber new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka

For the first time in close to two months, the state reported more recoveries than the fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. In the last 24 hours, as many as 4,776 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, while a slightly reduced number of 4,752 new cases were announced.

The Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced this as a milestone event, adding that it was evidence that the state’s Covid-19 recovery rate is improving steadily.

“The recovery rate increased by 5.67% in the state and 9.17% in Bengaluru in the last one week. As on Sunday evening, Karnataka’s recovery rate stands at 42.81% and 35.41% in Bengaluru,” he tweeted.

In a chart released by the minister, the recovery rate in the state has steadily climbed from 37% a week ago to the current of 42%. In Bengaluru, 784 people were discharged on July 27. However, on Sunday, 2,331 people were discharged from city hospitals - which was more than the number of new patients diagnosed with Covid-19.

Some 36.2% of total discharges were made in Bengaluru Urban.

Accelerated discharges

Statewide, the number of discharges first accelerated on May 26, when the state revised its discharge policy to release patients after a minimum of 10 days of treatment if they satisfied certain health criteria.

However, data analysis by DH in the subsequent days showed many patients being discharged in under 10 days. From May 26 to June 8, for example, some 342 patients were discharged in nine days or under. A total of 33 patients, primarily in rural districts, were discharged after just four days of treatment.