Reelers boycott cocoon auction, farmers protest  

Abrupt halting of the auctioning of cocoons prompted silk farmers dump the produce in front of the cocoon market on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway here on Saturday.

Reelers boycotted the auctioning alleging that the state government had not fulfilled their demands halting the process. However, farmers resorted to protest as the e-auctioning did not begin by noon.

They alleged that they would not have brought the cocoons to the market had the reelers announced their decision in advance. They sought the government to buy the cocoons through Karnataka Silk Marketing Board (KSMB) and Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited (KSIC).

The reelers claimed that about 2,500 tonnes silk reels were in stock across the state due to lockdown. They wanted the KSMB to purchase a minimum of 30 kg reels a week and make 60% payment during procurement. The government should ensure passes to reelers to sell the reels in other states, they demanded. They said that they would not buy the cocoons till their demands were fulfilled.

Deputy Commissioner M S Archana and Magadi legislator A Manjunath held an emergency meeting with the reelers.

Though the DC clarified that the government had orally promised to fulfill the demands, the reelers did not come to the market.

Karnataka State Reelers Association President Mohammad Muheeb Pasha said that the office-bearers would take a decision on participating in the auctioning only after the Association received the government’s communication in writing. “The auction was suspended as the reelers did not participate and it will resume on Sunday,” deputy director of the market said.