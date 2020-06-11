Release June, July quota of Cauvery water to TN, says Karnataka

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has asked Karnataka to release June and July quota of water to Tamil Nadu.

The CWMA meeting presided over by Central Water Commission in-charge Chairman R K Jain asked Karnataka to release 9.19 tmcft water in June and 31.23 tmcft in July to Tamil Nadu as per the quota fixed by the Supreme Court.

The meeting was attended by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala officials through video conference.

Normally, the panel meets before the onset of monsoon to decide the quantum of water to be released by Karnataka to the lower riparian state.

The Authority did not take up the Mekedatu Irrigation Project issue for discussion. Karnataka insisted for discussion, but Tamil Nadu opposed it, sources said.

Karnataka plans to build a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk to store excess water. However, Tamil Nadu has opposed it citing that the proposed reservoir would impound the uncontrolled intermediate flows between KRS, Kabini and Biligundlu as it would deprive the state (Tamil Nadu) of monthly flows for irrigation in the crucial months from June to September.