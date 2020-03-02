Remarks on Doreswamy: Devanuru writes to Suresh Kumar

In the wake of several BJP leaders, including Education Minister Suresh Kumar standing by Bijapur MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for the latter’s remark on freedom fighter Doreswamy, writer Devanuru Mahadeva penned an open letter to the minister on Monday.

In the letter, the author explained that the freedom fighter, during the last elections, had spoken about the necessity of defeating Modi. “All Doreswamy said was that Modi had not kept his promises and that he was eyeing to take control of the entire country by winning in Karnataka. In this context, he said that people needed to give a mandate to ‘finish’ Modi.”

“How can this be misinterpreted as the centenarian calling for the killing of the prime minister? By not addressing the questions he raised and by trying to misinterpret his statement, we become dwarfs in front of a man who has lived for more than hundred years, following the principles of Ahimsa,” the author said.