Renaming flyover after Savarkar: MP, minister condemn opposition leaders

Minister of Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi and MP Pratap Simha took severe exception to the statements of opposition party leaders, particularly former chief minister Siddaramaiah, for opposing the proposal to name a flyover in Bengaluru after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Simha said, “Siddaramaiah did not find any Kannadigas name while naming the canteens. Congress leaders do not know any names, except that of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.”

The MP asked Siddaramaiah not to play politics in these matters. “The people have rejected him and unless he does constructive politics, the people will never accept him,” he said.

"Congress leaders have not tolerated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and B R Ambedkar. While Congress leaders have named several streets, parks after Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, why are they worried about naming a flyover after Savarkar?" he asked.

It has to be noted that Siddaramaiah had tweeted: "Naming the Yelahanka flyover after Savarkar is an insult to this land's freedom fighters."

Jarkiholi said, "The opposition leaders, including former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, must support the proposal. Creating issue for naming of a flyover after a freedom fighter is not a good development."

Sarvarkar Jayanti

BJP leaders celebrated Savarkar Jayanti at Sri Tripura Bhairavi Mutt in Shivarampet in the city.