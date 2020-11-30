Report on NEP reaches Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, to go before Cabinet

The Task Force report on implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in the state reached Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday.

After discussing the report with officials from higher education and primary and secondary education departments and members of the task force, the chief minister announced placing the report before the Cabinet for further action.

After the meeting, the CM told reporters, “The report on the implementation of NEP will be placed before the Cabinet and I have directed ministers concerned in this regard.”

The task force headed by former chief secretary S V Ranganath had recently submitted the report to higher education department, for implementation both at primary and higher education level in a phased manner.

Speaking about the report, Prof M K Sridhar, member of the task force to draft NEP, said, “Karnataka has played a vital role in drafting the policy. One of the main goals of the policy is that governments and society must give importance to education.” Sridhar was also a member of the Dr K Kasturirangan Committee on NEP.

Some of the major recommendations include setting up the Karnataka Education Commission, headed by CM, for coordination between departments and Karnataka Higher Education Grants Council, Karnataka Higher Education Research and Innovation Council, Karnataka Higher Education Regulatory Council; A broad curriculum framework for the 4-year undergraduate programme under KHEC (Karnataka Higher Education Council), Karnataka School Education Council to oversee at macro-level and co-ordinate between departments and agencies related to school education and setting up School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework, which DSERT would develop in consultation with stakeholders.