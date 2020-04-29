Resident doctors demands for hike in stipend

The Karnataka Resident Doctors have warned of stepping back from non-Covid-19 duties, if the state government refuses to consider their request for hike in stipend.

There are over 6,000 resident doctors and postgraduate medical students in Karnataka. They have been requesting a hike in stipend for the last two years. Now, as they are also working on the frontlines to fight against Covid-19, they requested state government to consider their request seeking increase in stipend.

Speaking to Deccan Herald one of the members with the association said, "We are getting stipend between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, but when the government increased fee for the postgraduate medical courses in the year 2019 it assured of increasing the stipend, but till date nothing has been done."

"We will not step back from Covid-19 or any other emergency services duty. But we are planning to wear black ribbon as protest and work. We will also be forced to stay away from non-covid duties to mark our protest," said association members.