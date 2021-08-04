'Restrictions in place in Karnataka till Covid-19 positivity rate comes down'

The restrictions at Karnataka-Kerala border check posts will be in force till the Covid positivity rate comes down, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy said on Tuesday.

He was interacting with media persons after reviewing the measures taken to restrict the entry of people from neighbouring Kasaragod district at Talapady check post.

Reddy said that passengers at railway stations without RT-PCR negative reports had been shifted to a temporary quarantine centre at Townhall. After the swab tests, those testing positive will be shifted to Covid Care Centres (CCC) and those testing negative can return home.

“We have requested the authorities to bring down the time taken for giving test reports,” Reddy added. The ADGP, replying to appeals from a delegation of SDPI (Manjeshwar), clarified that patients suffering from cancer, or those in need of dialysis, or students appearing examinations had been exempted from submitting RT-PCR negative reports.

“Kasaragod district administration can co-ordinate with district war room for any help and support,” he added.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, who accompanied the ADGP, said students not appearing any examinations should submit RT-PCR reports.

Reddy said the Covid testing centre at Talapady will not be opened but the Kerala government can set up a testing centre along the border to help its people.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Shashi Kumar said restrictions were in place to prevent a surge of Covid cases in and around Mangaluru.

“During the first wave, the Covid-19 positivity cases had escalated in Mangaluru three weeks after Kerala had witnessed a peak in covid cases,” Kumar said.

Reddy then visited the border check post in Salethoor. DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane was also present.

A group of people from Varkady and residents of Kasaragod district staged a protest by blocking the movement of vehicles on National Highway 66, plying towards Kasaragod, opposing the restrictions.

Bars, toddy shops in border areas closed

Following reports that tipplers from neighbouring Kasaragod district in Kerala were dependent on bars and toddy shops in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on Tuesday ordered closure of 24 bars and five toddy shops in nine villages on Karnataka-Kerala border till August 15.