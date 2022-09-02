Revised CRZ proposal gets Centre's approval, says Karnataka CM Bommai

The revised CRZ proposal has been approved by the Centre and the proposal will enhance the tourism potential in Coastal Karnataka, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving approval for the revised master plan for the Coastal Regulatory Zone, he said the approval will give relaxation in the CRZ norms that was in the past enjoyed by Goa and Kerala, for the promotion of tourism. He said that the proposal was approved after 30 years of struggle.

Speaking at the Goldfinch City grounds before the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects of NMPA and MRPL, the CM said: “This is a golden letter day for development in Coastal Karnataka. The PM wants overall growth through development of all corners of the country. Ports have to grow to boost exports which in turn help in foreign exchange. The major development projects are being initiated at New Mangalore Port to enhance its capacity four times."

The Centre has also approved a proposal of Rs 350 crore for the development of Majali port in Uttar Kannada. “This is the achievement of the double engine government,” he said and added that many had questioned the outcome of the double-engine government.

Bommai said, “Under Sagarmala project, 18 projects were completed and 12 projects were sanctioned by the Shipping Ministry for Karnataka. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Scheme, 100 high speed mechanised deep sea fishing boats have been sanctioned to increase fish catch in the state. The beneficiaries will get 40 per cent subsidy under the scheme,” the CM said.

The work on extension of ports too have been taken up by the state government. The government also has planned a Vidya Nidhi scholarship scheme which will benefit two lakh children of fishermen. The Fisheries Institute is also being developed. About 5000 houses under Matsyashraya scheme will be constructed at a cost of Rs 64 crore,” said the CM.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that police are given free hand in connection with the investigation into the charges against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Swami. The probe is conducted as per the law. It is not right to comment on the issue at this juncture, said the CM at Mangaluru international Airport.

To a query on janotsava, the CM said that it will be held on September 8 at Doddaballapur and national BJP leaders including BJP National President J P Nadda will take part.