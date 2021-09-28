Rivers in spate in Kalaburagi; road connectivity cut off for some villages

Kalaburagi rivers in spate; road connectivity cut off

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Sep 28 2021, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 15:17 ist
Water flows above a bridge near Kanchanal village in Kalagi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Tuesday. Credit: Special arrangement

Road connectivity between some villages was cut off as rivers of the district went in a spate following heavy rains on Monday night. 

The connectivity between Kalaburagi and Sedam snapped as a bridge was submerged under the swollen Kagina river near Malakhed in Sedam taluk. Kamalavati river is also flowing aggressively after the rains. Government employees, students and commuters faced challenges, who had to use the Chittapur route to reach district headquarters.

Tahsildar Basavaraj Benneshirur warned people against going near Kagina and Kamalavati rivers. Water is being released from the Nagaral reservoir of the Lower Mullamari Project. 

"As total of 4,500 cusec of water was released to the river, bridges near Chimanchud, Garampalli and Tajalapur and low-lying bridges near Kanakapur, Chandapur and Garagapalli had come under the floodwaters. Due to this reason, Irrigation Department officials reduced release of water to 3750 cusecs from 6 am to prevent submergence of three upper bridges", said Project Assistant Executive Engineer Hanamanthrao Pujari.

A bridge near Dandoti village in Chittapur taluk has also come under the flood water of Kagina river. Traffic has completely cut off from Chittapur to Dandoti from Tuesday morning. Several parts of Kalaburagi, Kalagi, Afzalpur and Aland taluks received the good rains.

