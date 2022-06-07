Road in Udupi named after Godse removed by authorities

Road in Karkala named after Godse removed by authorities

The incident came to light on Monday following a photograph of the new road signage being circulated on social media

PTI
PTI, Udupi,
  • Jun 07 2022, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 18:53 ist

Authorities along with the police have removed signage that was installed by the roadside in Bola gram panchayat of Karkala taluk here, bearing the name of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Also Read | Road in Udupi's Karkala named after Nathuram Godse 

The incident came to light on Monday following a photograph of the new road signage being circulated on social media, police sources said. Gram Panchayat officials, expressing surprise over the signage bearing Godse's name, said no such decision on naming the road was taken by the panchayat.

They said that they have lodged a complaint with police and have communicated the same to higher authorities, adding that they suspect some miscreants behind it, aimed at creating controversy.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nathuram Godse
India News
Karnataka
Udupi

What's Brewing

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

 