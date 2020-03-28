Rs 1-crore COVID-19 unit in Karwar soon

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar announced on Saturday that a COVID-19 unit would come up at a cost of Rs 1 crore on the premises of the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences within a week (before April 3).

The 150-bed unit would have an isolation centre and an oxygen supply facility. There will be 50 quarantine beds and 25 isolation beds. The ICU will be a 10-bed facility, the DC said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy’s INS Patanjali Hospital of Sea Bird naval base has started providing treatment to COVID-19 patients, becoming the first hospital of the armed forces to do so.