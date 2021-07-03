Rs 103 cr Covid relief package for K'taka school staff

Rs 103 crore Covid relief package for Karnataka private school staff

A total of 2.06 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff from 22,065 schools in the state are eligible to avail of the benefit

Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2021, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 00:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Karnataka government has released Rs 103.47 crore under the Covid-19 special package for teaching and non-teaching staff of unaided private schools in the state.

This follows the recent decision by the department of primary and secondary education to provide a Rs 5,000 Covid-19 relief package for teaching and non-teaching staff working with unaided schools.

According to the order issued by the Education department, a total of 2.06 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff from 22,065 schools in the state are eligible to avail of the benefit.

Those who have registered in the Students Achievement Tracking System portal will be eligible to get the benefit and the amount will be directly credited into their bank accounts.

