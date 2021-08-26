RTCs to get part of salary expenditure in govt aid

  Aug 26 2021
  updated: Aug 26 2021
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

Following repeated complaints over the 1.1 lakh road transport corporation (RTC) workers not being paid for over a month, the state government, issued an order for the release of 25% of the grant-in-aid to disburse salary for the month of July.

The four state-owned transport corporations had submitted a proposal seeking an aid of Rs 641.61 crore. KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC have together received Rs 61.82 crore (25%) of the money they need to pay the workers. BMTC has received 50% (Rs 49.31 crore) of the amount.  

The four corporations have to meet the remaining salary expenditure from their own resources, the government has said. 

