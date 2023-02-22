RTI activist releases audio clip of IPS Roopa's conversation with him

Amid the ongoing row between IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa, RTI activist of Mysuru N Gangaraj released two audio clips, intensifying the spat.

He claimed that the audio clips were of Roopa's conversations with him over the phone.

Gangaraj complained that Roopa accused him of forwarding the "complaints forwarded by Rohini" on land issues to Commissioner Survey, Settlement and Land Records, Revenue Department and others.

Roopa revealed several issues about Rohini Sindhuri and has asked if Gangaraj was right in supporting her.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Wednesday, he denied the allegations by Roopa.

He said that he had lodged complaints on several issues in which government lands were misused, including a case related to Police Bhavan in Mysuru. He said he would initiate legal action against Roopa over the allegations.

Gangaraj claimed that Roopa asked him if he was right in approaching JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, H D Kumarswamy, N Cheluvarayaswamy and IAS officers to persuade them to convince KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh to withdraw a case against Rohini.

Roopa told him to condemn those who compromise on such issues. Gangaraj revealed that when Rohini Sindhuri and Sa Ra Mahesh met, along with an IAS officer, both had asked if they would give letters to each other that their allegations against each other were false.

Gangaraj claimed that Roopa accused him of being a mediator of Rohini to avail information from land records officer and survey commissioner, to clear land deals and thus help Rohini's husband.

The activist said Roopa revealed that Rohini constantly contacted her husband (IAS officer Munish Moudgil, Commissioner Survey, Settlement and Land Records, Revenue Department) to check if properties which her (Rohini) husband wanted to deal with were dispute-free.