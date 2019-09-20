RTO mum over ‘illegal’ motorbike taxis in Mysuru

Although the Rapido bike-taxi services are received well by the people of Mysuru, its illegality is opposed by a section of the public, who claim that it is unsafe for passengers.

Rapido, the mobile app based bike-taxi service (white board), is running without necessary permission from either the Regional Transport Office, or any other department, which is an offense under Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). Using white board vehicles for commercial purpose is a violation of MVA.

Speaking to DH, activist Syed Jabeer said, Rapido motorbike taxis (white board) is an unauthorised service, without permission from either the Regional Transport Office, Police department or the Mysuru City Corporation.

Bengaluru-based Rapido provides bike-taxi services in 13 cities across India, including Mysuru. The company is running 1,000 to 1,500 two-wheelers in Mysuru. Youths have joined the company as drivers. In case, the drivers violate traffic rules, they have to pay the penalty. The company does not bear the expenses, he said.

Illegal hoardings

Besides, the company has set up offices at vantage points across the city. Advertisement hoardings have been installed too attract the people. This requires permission from the MCC, which is not taken. The people should understand that the services are illegal, he said.

In response to his complaint, dated August 21, the Regional Transport Office, Mysuru West, has issued a memorandum on September 6, asking the officials to verify the illegal motorbike taxi services, to take suitable action and submit a report. “But, no action has been taken so far. The officials are indifferent to the issue due to corruption,” he alleged.

Joint Transport Commissioner C T Murthy explained staff shortage is the reason for the delay in taking action and assured to take necessary action in a week’s time. Inspectors and home guards are required to seize the vehicles. An investigation will be done and action will be taken for violating the Motor Vehicles Act, in view of safety of passengers, he assured.

Jabeer said that he will file an Public Interest Litigation before the court in this issue, next week.