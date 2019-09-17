Rustom-2 drone crashes in Karnataka's Chitradurga

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed near Chikkenahalli village in Challakere Taluk of Chitradurga district, Karnataka, on Tuesday morning.

The drone, a Rustom 2 or (Tapas-4 ADE 19), came down in a farmer's field at Chikkenahalli. According to sources, the drone had taken off on Tuesday morning from the DRDO’s Aeronautical Test Range at Kudapura, in the taluk. The drone was in the process of making a test flight up towards Hassan when it lost contact with the ground station and radar at 6:30 am. It crashed about 15 minutes later at Chikkenahalli, according to sources.

The UAV, according to district officials, was on a maiden flight experiment and DRDO officials alerted the local police soon after the UAV lost contact with radar. The UAV reportedly crashed within the Areca orchard of a farmer Anandappa in Chikkenahalli. Villagers revealed that the UAV was completely damaged in the crash. No casualties were reported in the incident.

DRDO officials have refused to comment on the matter. This is the second crash of a drone at the Challikere area, where the DRDO has a major testing facility. In February 2018, a small practice drone lost control and crashed while being tested at the Aeronautical Test Range.

The Rustom-2 is a twin-engined, medium-altitude and long-range unmanned aerial vehicle designed by the DRDO as the Indian counterpart to the American “Predator” drones, which are used for reconnaissance and surveillance.

