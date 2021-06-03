S T Somashekhar backs IAS officer Shilpa Nag

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar, who is in charge of Mysuru district affairs, backed IAS officer Shilpa Nag and said her resignation will not be accepted “at any cost”.

Shilpa, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner, announced her resignation from the civil services, citing a non-conducive work environment. She said she was being targeted by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

“Shilpa Nag is an efficient, honest officer. At no cost we will accept her resignation,” Somashekhar told reporters Thursday. “She’s been honestly working in the Mysuru City Corporation. I got to know that she has complained of mental harassment and I’ve told the chief minister about this. The chief secretary is also visiting Mysuru for a review on Friday. Let’s see,” he said.

Asked if the government will act against Rohini, Somashekhar said: “The MCC commissioner told me about this last week. I’m visiting Mysuru. We will solve the problem.”