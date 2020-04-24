Sanjeevini SHGs produce 10 lakh masks in state

Sanjeevini - Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Development Agency (KSRLDA), a Government agency implementing the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) programme in Karnataka has produced around 10 lakh face masks made by 1,524 women of various self help groups (SHGs) in 21 districts of the State.

Health department officials provided the initial training for production of three-layer face masks which are procured by them, other Government departments and various private companies. The masks sold at reasonable rates, provide added income to the women.

“Social distancing and wearing of face masks are the best ways to curb the spread of Covid-19. The rampant spread of the disease caused panic buying of face masks among the public leading to a huge shortage. Officials at Sanjeevini saw this as an opportunity for members of their SHGs, who were trained in tailoring. They produce around 18,000 to 25,000 face masks every day,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Health Commissioner.

“We strongly advise citizens to continue using face-masks even after the lock-down is lifted, as we need to be aware that the virus is still prevalent in certain parts and could lead to a second wave if necessary precautions such as social distancing and wearing of face masks are not strictly followed,” said Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health.