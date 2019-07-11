SC declines Speaker's request to recall order

In a fresh development in ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday afternoon moved the Supreme Court to recall the order passed this morning to take a decision on resignations of 10 rebel MLAs by the end of the day.

The plea was mentioned by senior advocate A M Singhvi before a bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The court said the order has already been passed.

It said his application can be taken up on Friday. It declined to pass any order.

"It is for the Speaker to decide what his course of action should be. We will hear you tomorrow," the bench told the counsel.

The Speaker contended he was seized up the disqualification proceedings and was bound to decide it first.

He urged the court to recall the order passing earlier in the day for deciding the MLAs resignations forthwith or in the course of the remaining part of the day.