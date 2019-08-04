SC rejects Reddi's plea against CAT's order of 2017

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by 1984 Karnataka cadre IPS officer M N Reddi who questioned the selection of his colleague Neelamani N Raju as police head of the state without empanelment by the Union Public Service Commission.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph declined to entertain Reddi's petition against the Central Administrative Tribunal's order of July 17, 2019.

The CAT had found the decision taken by the Chief Minister on the appointment of Raju as correct, saying he had taken the due regard to seniority of Raju, though both the officers had done field work and secured distinction.

The tribunal had gone through the files related to the officers and deliberations of the panel before taking its decision.