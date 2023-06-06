SC/ST quota: Siddaramaiah to push for 9th Schedule route

The union government will be urged to bring the recent SC/ST reservation hike under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

Speaking to a delegation of pontiffs, Siddaramaiah also said the Socio-Economic Survey or the caste census will be tabled in the legislature.

Pontiffs under the banner 'Federation of Backward Classes and Dalit Communities Seers' held talks with Siddaramaiah.

The previous BJP government hiked the SC/ST reservation keeping the election in mind. This was evident when the proposal to bring it under the Ninth Schedule was sent to the union government just two days ahead of elections, Siddaramaiah charged. Instead of taking all communities into confidence, the previous government just created confusion, he added.

"The BJP and Jan Sangh have been historically against reservation. They increased the reservation just as a political gimmick," Siddaramaiah said.

The previous BJP government hiked reservations for SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and STs from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the caste census on which the Congress government had spent Rs 162 crore will be tabled, the CM assured pontiffs. "Subsequent governments hesitated to make the findings public. We will table this report and ensure social justice based on the socio-economic status of various communities. This will help in creating equity in education, jobs and industries," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah told the delegation that the five guarantees would cost the exchequer Rs 59,000 crore. He stressed that his government is committed to social justice for all communities.