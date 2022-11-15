School trips to resume after two-year break in Karnataka

The schools across the state are gearing up for annual school trips after a gap of two years.

The schools remained closed for almost two years due to Covid pandemic and normalcy is restored only this year. The department of Public Instruction has issued a circular asking government schools to resume annual trips from the current academic year.

However, the department has asked the schools to follow the norms including Covid protocols. In the circular, the commissioner of the department Dr Vishal R has directed the government schools to take children for annual trips by the end of December 2022. It is mandatory to get a consent letter from the parents to take students on trips.

It is mandatory for government schools to hire the vehicles from Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation or from the Tourism department for the trips. “The schools are not allowed to hire private vehicles for the school trips,” reads the circular.

Considering the safety of girl students, the department has asked the schools to depute women teachers to monitor girl students in the trip. The circular says that neither the department nor the school will be responsible in case of accidents or untoward incidents during the trip.

Private unaided schools, which have not renewed their registration, will not be allowed to take students on trip.

“In case the trip is organised during school working days, then the same should be compensated by conducting classes on Saturdays and Sundays to complete the portions,” circular stated.