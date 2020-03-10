Sedition case in Karnataka: Bail plea of three Kashmiri students rejected

The fifth additional sessions court here on Monday rejected the bail plea of three Kashmiri students, who were arrested on sedition charges.

After hearing the arguments over the bail petition on March 5, Judge K N Gangadhar had posted it for order on March 9. The judge rejected the bail petition on Monday. On March 5, advocate B T Venkatesh from Bengaluru, seeking bail for three Kashmiri students, had submitted to the court that the students were arrested based on a video clip showing them raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

Public prosecutor Sumitra Anchatageri urged the court not to grant the bail to the accused as the investigation was in the preliminary stage.