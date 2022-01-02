Self-defence classes for girls in Karnataka govt schools, PU colleges from this week

More than four lakh girl students studying at various government high schools and pre-university colleges in the state will be trained in self-defence techniques through special classes starting from the first week of this month.

The government has released Rs 2 crore for the training under the Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (earlier known as Samagra Shikshana Abhiyana) project.

The SSK has issued a circular directing all government schools and pre-university colleges to commence self-defence classes from the first week of this month.

The headmasters of schools and the school development monitoring committees have been told to identify the resource persons or training institutes at the local level, to train the girl students. The trainers will be paid Rs 200 per session. All girl students in 4,245 government high schools and 441 government PU colleges will benefit from this.

“We have implemented this self-defence training mainly to help girl students get stronger physically and mentally. Self-defence does not mean only teaching karate,” said an official from SSK.

“This self-defence programme includes increasing self-confidence among girl students and encouraging them to pursue higher education,” he added.

As explained in the circular, the schools and colleges have to conduct two classes per week (45 minutes each) and a total of 20 sessions in three months.

SSK has also instructed schools and colleges to conduct health check-ups for students before putting them on training. In case students have health issues, such students should be exempted from the training, the circular said.

“When girl students are on self-defence training, teachers must plan other extracurricular classes for boys,” said an official. The training will be implemented under the Rani Lakshmi Bai self-defence training programme.

Schools and colleges have to upload photographs and videos of the self-defence training on the Shagun portal.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: