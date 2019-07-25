Senior journalist Vijesh Kamath passes away

Senior journalist Vijesh Kamath died late on Wednesday night due to ill health in Bengaluru. He was 44.

Kamath started his career as a trainee journalist with DH in 1997, after earning a postgraduate degree in physics from Bangalore University.

Kamath had not been keeping well for several months. On Wednesday night, he was found in a precarious condition in his house at Gayatri Nagar in Rajajinagar. Kamath was single and lived alone. He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last.

He was cremated at the Harishchandra Ghat in the presence of family, friends and colleagues.

In a career spanning 22 years, Kamath wrote extensively on the education sector and broke several news stories. He then moved on to cover Karnataka politics as part of which he regularly wrote about the legislature, the secretariat and anchored lead stories on the state budget year after year. His political beat was to primarily cover the BJP and track developments in the saffron party.

Caretaker Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa condoled Kamath's demise.