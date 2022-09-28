Set up green belt around Harohalli industrial area: NGT

A joint committee set up by the NGT has suggested the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to set up a buffer zone in upcoming Harohalli Industrial Area Phase 3 and 4 projects to check noise pollution.

The joint committee in its report submitted to the National Green Tribunal suggested that KIADB should develop a green belt around the industrial area to reduce noise pollution in the surrounding villages and to declare a buffer zone around the industrial area in the upcoming Harohalli Phase 3 and 4 projects.

"KIADB in consultation with experts should take appropriate measures for reduction of noise levels during night time," the committee also said in its report submitted to the NGT.

The NGT, which was hearing a petition alleging increased noise pollution due to operation of industries and exploitation of ground water by factories in Harohalli Industrial area near Bengaluru, constituted a joint committee to recommend solutions.

The Joint Committee, comprising officials from both the Central Pollution Control Board and state government said in the report that due to lack of buffer zone, occasionally the noise levels are exceeding the stipulated residential standards.

When the KSPCB (Karnataka State Pollution Control Board) conducted noise monitoring during night time at various locations, on certain occasions they slightly exceeded the National Ambient Noise Standards for Residential Areas, the report said.

The panel also suggested that the KIADB should pursue with the industries to utilise KIADB water supply for process and to discourage the use and extraction of ground water in future.

The district ground water authority should issue directions to the industries that if industries utilising ground water without NOC, they must obtain the same from the Ground Water Authority, the report said.