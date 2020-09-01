Shankargouda Patil assumes charge as Karnataka govt's special representative in Delhi

Newly appointed Karnataka Government's Special Representative to Delhi, Shankargouda Patil assumed charge at Karnataka Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said he wanted to get early clearences to some of pending projects of the state.

"Several projects including Mahadayi drinking water scheme and Hubballi-Ankola railway line are awaiting clearence from different central government departments for long. I will work for early clearence of these projects," he said.

He also held review meeting with Karnataka Bhavan officials and discussed about state's pending project with the Union Government. Special Resident Commissioner Vijay Ranjan Singh briefed him about the state pending projects at Central Government and its status.