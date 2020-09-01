Meet Karnataka's new special representative in Delhi

Shankargouda Patil assumes charge as Karnataka govt's special representative in Delhi

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2020, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 17:51 ist
Shankargowda Patil

Newly appointed Karnataka Government's Special Representative to Delhi, Shankargouda Patil assumed charge at Karnataka Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said he wanted to get early clearences to some of pending projects of the state.

"Several projects including Mahadayi drinking water scheme and Hubballi-Ankola railway line are awaiting clearence from different central government departments for long. I will work for early clearence of these projects," he said.

He also held review meeting with Karnataka Bhavan officials and discussed about state's pending project with the Union Government. Special Resident Commissioner Vijay Ranjan Singh briefed him about the state pending projects at Central Government and its status.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Delhi
Karnataka Bhavan

What's Brewing

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

 