Shivamogga tension: 'Siddaramaiah supporting Muslims for political gains'

Slamming Congress leader Siddaramaiah for questioning BJP's decision to put up Savarkar banners in a Muslim area, Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra said this is India and not a foreign nation. "We have the right to put up banners with the image of freedom fighters at any place of our choice. Congress leader is making such remarks to gain the support of Muslims in the next assembly polls."

He said Sharief, Congress party worker and spouse of a Congress corporator, made abusive and provocative remarks against V D Savarkar on August 13 in a viral video, which deeply hurt people in the state. Savarkar was in jail for about 14 years during the freedom movement, he said, and the Congress worker's remark that Savarkar licked the boots of British can't be accepted under any circumstance.

"Siddaramaiah does not know anything about Savarkar. For the sake of political gains, Congress leader is making such remarks and supporting those making provocative remarks," the minister said.

When asked about slogans raised by BJP workers against him and the BJP government, he said Congress must have done it out of frustration.

He also claimed that the situation is under control in Shivamogga. Rapid Action Force, KSRP platoons and police have arrived in the city to restore peace, he said.