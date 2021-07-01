Siddaramaiah calls for cancellation of SSLC exams

Siddaramaiah calls for cancellation of SSLC exams

DHNS 
DHNS , Mysuru,
  Jul 01 2021, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 18:26 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH file photo

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah urged the state government to cancel the SSLC examination scheduled for July third week.

Speaking to reporters, here, Siddaramaiah said, it is not right to conduct the examination amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state government must not conduct SSLC examinations at this point in time. The government has cancelled the PUC examination and there is no meaning in conducting SSLC exams amidst Covid-19. “I have explained to the Minister but it is of no use,'' he lamented.

SSLC exams
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Siddaramaiah

