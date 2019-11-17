Siddaramaiah criticises disqualified MLAs

The former chief minister and current Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday criticised all the 17 disqualified MLAs, questioning how will they face the people of their constituencies while seeking support.

Speaking to the reporters, Siddaramaiah said, "The disqualified MLAs, who neglected their respective constituencies when they were in power during the previous government are now speaking about development. Why should the people elect such candidates?” he questioned.

Commenting on the statements of disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj, who challenged to reveal his 30-years history, Siddaramaiah said, "What was he doing all these years? Criticising Sudhakar for his comments against Congress, Siddaramaiah said that he is distracted after the Supreme Court’s judgement.

Criticising BJP candidate for Hunsur Assembly segment A H Vishwanath, Siddaramaiah said that he has been in active politics since 1978 and had not made any effort to make Hunsur a district. He further added that now he is trying to fool the voters and people won't believe him.

"BJP formed government in the state in an unethical way with the help of disqualified MLAs. We will write to the President of India to suspend the government. Assembly Speaker has declared the 17 MLAs as disqualified and the Supreme Court has upheld the Speaker’s decision", he said.