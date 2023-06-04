Don't deduct milk procurement price: K'taka CM to KMF

Siddaramaiah directs KMF not to deduct milk procurement price

The Chief Minister gave directions to the Federation's Managing Director

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 04 2023, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 20:40 ist
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Credit: IANS Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday directed the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) not to cut the milk procurement price fixed by the government for the producers. Following reports that the KMF has decided to reduce the procurement price in view of bumper milk production in the state, the Chief Minister gave directions to the Federation's Managing Director.

Read | Law to protect lawyers from attacks: CM Siddaramaiah

The Chief Minister told the KMF MD that any decision regarding the reduction in procurement price should not be taken abruptly, a government statement said. Siddaramaiah told him that any such decision should be taken only after discussing with the government. The Chief Minister further said that any deduction in procurement price will cost problems to the milk producers.

