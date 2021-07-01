Siddaramaiah expresses displeasure over Rohini Sindhuri

Siddaramaiah expresses displeasure over Rohini Sindhuri

  Jul 01 2021
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the state government should have suspended IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, the previous deputy commissioner, if she had violated Heritage norms for the construction of a swimming pool at the official residence of Deputy Commissioner.

Siddaramaiah expressed displeasure against Sindhuri in front of Suttur Mutt seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra, at the Suttur mutt branch in the city. He asked whether the swimming pool was necessary at the heritage structure. The government is not there to listen to the officer, he said, adding that the government has no capacity to control the officials, he said.

