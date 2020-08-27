Siddaramaiah questions Centre for being adamant over holding NEET, JEE

Siddaramaiah questions Centre for holding NEET, JEE

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 27 2020, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 16:13 ist
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI Photo

Registering his objection to holding the NEET and JEE examinations, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought to know should the students "pledge their lives to take the exams."

Siddaramaiah joined the bandwagon of the opposition parties seeking that the two important examinations for admission to medical and engineering courses in premier institutes of India be deferred.

In a series of tweets, the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader said, "Despite opposition from everyone, @BJP4India govt is adamant on conducting NEET & JEE."

"The Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in the country and yet students are being forced to take risk. Should they pledge their lives to take the exams?" Siddaramaiah pointed out.

Ridiculing the government's decision, he said travelling is not safe for students, accommodation is difficult, public transportation is not fully functional and yet students are expected not to be anxious to write exams.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be more sensitive towards young students & postpone exams," he tweeted.

Siddaramaiah had also opposed conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations in the state, which took place between June 25 to July 4.

Yet, the Karnataka government went ahead with the exam.

Taking a cue from the SSLC experience, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said he saw no reason for putting it off and claimed some "vested interests" were trying to disrupt the medical entrance exam since its inception.

